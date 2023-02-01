Alycia Baumgardner considers idea of Mikaela Mayer rematch, but focused on undisputed fight

Alycia Baumgardner is on the verge of becoming undisputed champion in her upcoming fight against Elham Mekhaled, and tells Fight Hub TV that she’s just motivated to win this fight as she was to beat her rival, Mikaela Mayer.

Baumgardner says she may consider the idea of a rematch with Mayer in the future if everything looks right, but in the meanwhile is focused on fulfilling her dream of capturing all the major world titles — which is an opportunity currently in front of her. Check out some of what she had to say below.

On how she feels heading into this upcoming fight for undisputed

“Feeling strong, ready, prepared, and ready to make history.”

On if it’s harder to be motivated for this fight since it doesn’t have the personal feud like she does with Mikaela Mayer

“Not at all. This is more motivation for me because I beat her and we move forward to become undisputed. And now we’re here in New York as the co-main event and making history come this Saturday.”

On if he has any intention on giving Mayer a rematch

“Again, anything happens in boxing. I think the rematch would be great for the sport and again, we would just have to see what that looks like.”

On being in training camp with Tony Harrison

“It’s going well. Tony is also my trainer so we’ve been preparing well together for this fight. He also has a fight coming up so we understand the importance of what we’re doing as fighters.”

On how she sees Harrison matching up against Tim Tszyu

“Listen, Tony’s well prepared. He’s been hungry for a very long time to get back in there. So we have to see come March 12th.”

On her thoughts on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

“I think that Jake is a hungry up-and-coming fighter who wants to prove himself. We have Fury who is already in the game and has history behind his name so he also wants to make a statement. So I think it’s a great fight, we just have to see who is more on their A-game that night.”