Former world heavyweight champion and boxing legend George Foreman will be given the major biopic treatment, with Sony set to release Big George Foreman in theaters on April 28.

Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam: A New Legacy, “Atlanta) will portray Foreman in the film, which also stars Forest Whitaker, and looks like it will cover Foreman’s entire career and those times in his career outside of the ring, too, which led him from part one of his career into part two, which were quite different.

Here’s the trailer:

Originally called Heart of a Lion, Big George Foreman is directed by George Tillman Jr, whose previous work includes The Hate U Give, Notorious, and the under-appreciated Dwayne Johnson vehicle Faster.

Between this and Creed III (which releases March 3), it’s looking to be a big spring for boxing movies, which seems to happen in spurts occasionally these days, until something flops and the whole thing gets cooled off for a bit.

Will you see this in theaters? Wait until you can watch it at home? Do you not really watch movies and are ready to tell me that the trailer gave away the whole thing as your excuse for not being all that interested really and never intending to watch it, which you know deep down in your soul but don’t want to just say?