Jose Valenzuela vs Chris Colbert and Jesus Ramos vs Joey Spencer join Benavidez vs Plant

The March 25th David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant Showtime PPV is coming together nicely. Dan Rafael, confirming earlier reports from Jake Donovan and Julius Julianis, has revealed that the main card will also feature Jose Valenzuela vs Chris Colbert, Jesus Ramos vs Joey Spencer, and a WBC eliminator between Cody Crowley and Abel Ramos.

Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KO) vs Colbert (16-1, 6 KO) is some insanely aggressive matchmaking. Both men lost their undefeated records last time out, Valenzuela in a vicious firefight with Edwin De Los Santos and Colbert in a rout against Hector Luis Garcia. Is this the fight to make if you’re looking to rebuild their confidence? Probably not. Is it a potential banger that both are young enough to bounce back from? Absolutely.

Ramos (19-0, 15 KO) vs Spencer (16-0, 10 KO) is another battle of young prospects at 154. Ramos definitely looks to have the higher ceiling of the two and has beaten better opposition in Brian Mendoza, Vladimir Hernandez, and Luke Santamaria.

Crowley (21-0, 9 KO) vs Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KO) is a solid bout, but also an indictment of the WBC’s welterweight rankings. Crowley’s ranked no. 4, which is fair after two solid wins over Kudratillo Abdukakhorov and Josesito Lopez. Ramos is ranked no. 6, which is hard to justify considering he’s lost two of his last three to Yordenis Ugas and the aforementioned Santamaria.