Lightweight prospect Keyshawn Davis (7-0, 5 KOs) has just reached a deal to face Emmanuel Tagoe (32-2, 15 KOs) on April 8, in Newark, NJ, according to ESPN sources. The fight will serve as support to a headlining fight between Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino that will air live on ESPN/ESPN+.

Davis, 23, has shown tremendous amounts of talent and poise for his age and experience, and will now take the next step up in competition as his professional career continues to develop. The last time we saw Davis, he won a dominant eight round decision against Juan Carlos Burgos, but will now be moving into 10-round territory.

Meanwhile Tagoe, 34, hasn’t been in action since he lost a wide unanimous decision to Ryan Garcia in April of last year.

If Davis is everything he’s expected to be, this should be a fight that he handles relatively easy, but if he’s not it’s possible that Tagoe makes things difficult for him. Either way, expect Davis to head into this fight as a substantial favorite despite the considerable edge in experience that Tagoe brings to the table.