Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith leads Joyce vs Zhang undercard

BT Sport has announced the marquee attractions for their April 15th Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang undercard. Leading the way is Denzel Bentley’s British middleweight title defense against Kieran Smith, first revealed by the BBBofC last month.

Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KO) is in the midst of his second title reign. He initially claimed the belt by stopping Mark Heffron in 2020, lost it to Felix Cash in his first defense, then reclaimed it by beating Linus Udofia last May. He raised his stock in defeat last time out, battling WBO champ Janibek Alimkhanuly to a competitive decision loss.

Smith (18-1, 7 KO) has won two straight over poor competition since losing his unbeaten record to Troy Williamson. That was at super welterweight, but he’s fought at and around 160 before, so this shouldn’t be unfamiliar territory.

Dennis McCann (14-0, 8 KO) and Sam Noakes (10-0, 10 KO) will be in action against TBA, as will Sonny Liston Ali (5-0, 0 KO) and Joel Kodua (1-0, 0 KO).