Vargas vs Foster: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Rey Vargas goes for a world title in a third weight class tonight, with O’Shaquie Foster looking to stop him from doing just that in what is Foster’s first world title shot.

The vacant WBC title at 130 lbs is on the line in tonight’s main event. Prelims will kick off and stream free at 6:45 pm ET, while the main card goes live at 9 pm ET on Showtime.

We’ll have live updates, results, and highlights, plus round-by-round from Wil Esco for the three main card bouts, all in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:45 pm ET)

Claudio Marrero (26-5, 18 KO) vs Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-1, 3 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Eumir Marcial (3-0, 1 KO) vs Ricardo Villalba (20-7-1, 8 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Dainier Pero (2-0, 2 KO) vs Daniel Zavala (2-1-2, 0 KO), heavyweights, 4 rounds

David Whitmire (debut) vs Keith Foreman (0-0, 0 KO*), welterweights, 4 rounds

* Foreman made his pro debut last September in a bout that ended in a no-contest, thus he is listed as 0-0 and not “debut.”

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)