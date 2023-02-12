How to watch Wood vs Lara, Nery vs Hovhannisyan, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Feb. 16-18, 2023

Thursday, February 16

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Wood vs Lara press conference.

Friday, February 17

FITE PPV, 4:00 am ET, Trent Harrison vs Broby Martin. A show from Australia with both pro and amateur bouts.

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Wood vs Lara weigh-in.

BT Sport (UK), 3:00 pm ET, David Adeleye vs Dmytro Bezus. A smaller Queensberry show from York Hall, plenty of other prospects in action including Mark Chamberlain and Henry Turner.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, ShoBox: The New Generation. ShoBox is back! It’s a tripleheader from Topeka, with Ardreal Holmes facing Ismael Villareal in a 10-round main event at 154 lbs. Also on the card: Misael Lopez vs Edward Vazquez in a 10-round featherweight bout, and Kurt Scoby vs John Mannun in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. We’ll be here! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, February 18

FITE PPV, 4:00 am ET, Liam Callanan vs Troy Harding. Another show from Australia with both pro and amateur bouts.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara. Wood will defend his WBA featherweight title against Lara in Nottingham, which should be a rocking atmosphere, and the two fighters’ styles could lead to a really great fight. . Dalton Smith will defend the British 140 lb title against Billy Allington, Gary Cully faces Wiilfredo Flores, plus Cheavon Clarke, Gamal Yafai, and more in action. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 6:00 pm ET, Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan. Hey! ANOTHER potential great fight on DAZN! Nery and Hovhannisyan could produce absolute fireworks in this 122 lb WBC eliminator. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.