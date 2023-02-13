Former titleholder Oscar Valdez takes some time to talk to Fight Hub TV about his thoughts on a couple of prospective fights in the boxing world (we’re still keeping our fingers crossed), particularly between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis and what would be an undisputed light heavyweight unification between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. Check out how Valdez views those matchups with some excerpts below.

Valdez on a fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis

“I’ve seen (Garcia) in the gym, he’s not just that pretty boy that everybody thinks he is. I got Ryan. He’s fast but also he’s got power in his shots. I can see the power in his shots. I can see Tank winning to but I’m leaning towards Ryan.

“(The fight is) gonna be a knockout, either Tank or Ryan. That fight does not go 12 rounds. They both carry a punch. We’ve seen what Tank’s been doing...Tank’s a monster as well, I just see Ryan — Ryan fights very well with southpaws and that reach advantage. And I don’t know if Tank’s got that reach to catch him but Tank has been doing his thing, Tank’s a helluva fighter.

“They’re not giving Ryan credit. I feel like they’re looking at him as an influencer, as a TikToker, as a YouTuber. He’s legit. Ryan can hit, Ryan’s fast, so I’m leaning a little bit more to Ryan.

“Ryan, I’ve seen him knockout lots of — if there’s someone who I’ve seen that knocked out several people in the gym, it’s him.”

On a Bivol vs Beterbiev matchup

“That’s a tough one but I’m leaning Bivol. Bivol is just a great fighter, lot of great combinations, the reach advantage. But Beterviev is a monster as well so I wouldn’t be surprised whoever wins — they’re both monsters.”