Boxing promoter Ken Thompson passes away at age 85

Promoter Ken Thompson, who promoted fights in southern California for the last 23 years, has passed away at age 85.

Born in Texas, Thompson was a boxing fan from an early age, and in the early 2000s started a promotional company. Though Thompson Boxing was never quite what would be seen as a “power promoter,” his company kept fighters in the southern California area active for many years, and he had a hand in developing some high-level fighters, notably in recent years world titlist Danny Roman and world title challenger Ruben Villa.

Over the last handful of years, Thompson’s company promoted numerous shows that were streamed for free online, producing some of the best and, in terms of developing young talent, valuable regional shows in recent memory.

Thompson was known as a colorful and energetic character, a true advocate for the sport, and someone who gave back to his community.

Bad Left Hook sends our condolences to the family and friends of Ken Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Kenny’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.