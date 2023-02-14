It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day! John and myself are back to tell you all about some stuff in the world of boxing and, like, elsewhere.

First Half: We look ahead at a weekend that could have two great fights if not more! We’ve got Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara and Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan, plus some thoughts on those undercards and Friday’s ShoBox card.

Intermission: Alright, listen, this one goes off the rails a bit for 40 minutes of talk about movies produced by WWE Studios over the years. We also discuss Hulk Hogan movies (those were not produced by WWE Studios, no) and Rowdy Roddy Piper’s acting career and Dave Bautista the master thespian and XFL 3 owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. When it starts, if you don’t care, skip forward about 40 minutes.

Second Half: O’Shaquie Foster won his first world title! Rey Vargas deserves respect in defeat! Is Mario Barrios a legit welterweight contender? What’s up with Lenier Pero? ALSO: News of the week feat. Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo, and more, plus Larry the Cable Guy stroganoff.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.