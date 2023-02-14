Conor McGregor meets with Eddie Hearn in Taylor vs Serrano 2 Croke Park follow-up

After Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently said the hope for Katie Taylor to fight next at Croke Park in Dublin was “dead,” MMA star Conor McGregor stepped in to offer financial support to get the fight at the stadium venue.

Hearn at the time offered to speak with McGregor, and the two have at least followed up on that, with Hearn Tweeting about their meet-up:

Good catch up with @TheNotoriousMMA today - appreciate your support of the Champ @KatieTaylor ☘️ pic.twitter.com/L55eOPSZLV — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 13, 2023

This obviously doesn’t put anything concrete out there about any possible McGregor support helping to put the event at Croke Park instead of, potentially, 3Arena in Dublin, but it is the follow-up people may have been wondering about.

We do know for sure that Taylor will rematch Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin in a DAZN main event. The two met last April at Madison Square Garden in what wound up being by some distance the best fight atmosphere of the year, and one of the shortlist best fights of the year, period.

And even if it’s too late to get Taylor vs Serrano 2 at Croke Park on the May 20 date, there could be some interest in having her fight later in the year at the venue — win or lose against Serrano in the spring — which could still involve McGregor’s backing.