A rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith appears to be official after Sky Sports reported that Eubank has officially activated his contractual rematch clause. Eubank was stopped in the fourth round of their meeting last month by what Eubank refers to as a once in a lifetime punch from Smith, so will obviously look to change his fortunes this time around.

“This morning I activated the rematch clause via my lawyers and sent to my promoters,” Eubank said on Tuesday.

So as for now that leaves the promoters to iron out the logistics for a sequel, with Anfield being mentioned as a possible landing site, and the proposed date hasn’t yet been mentioned, but it’s clear it will be targeted for sometime later this year, with Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom mentioning the end of May as a possibility.

Until then, let’s get some early predictions for the rematch going in the comments section. Are you expecting revenge or repeat?