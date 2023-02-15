Tommy Fury “destroying his sparring partners,” reportedly caused broken jaw, according to father

John Fury says that son Tommy has been “destroying his sparring partners” with “a few visits to the hospital,” including a broken jaw, the result of their training sessions ahead of Tommy’s Feb. 26 showdown with Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia.

From the Daily Mail:

“We’ve had good, class kids in the gym. We’ve had heavyweights in, cruiserweights in, light heavyweights in. We’ve had them all. ... There have been a few visits to the hospital for the sparring partners, but that’s boxing. He’s been doing them some damage. We’ve had a hairline fracture in the jaw and we’ve had a few knockdowns. We’ve had a few cold knockouts from Tommy. He’s been destroying his sparring partners. You can ask them. He knows who they are. They know whether Tommy is the real deal or not.”

Now, it has be said that this is the word of John Fury, Tommy’s father and trainer, who is also one of the sport’s great hype men.

John has said that he’ll “retire” — many question “from what” — if Tommy loses to Paul in 11 days, and half-brother Tyson has said that Tommy “can stay in Saudi Arabia” if he fails to win.

At the moment, Paul (6-0, 4 KO) is generally listed as a slight betting favorite across various books. He last fought on Oct. 29, beating Anderson Silva over eight rounds in Arizona. Fury (8-0, 4 KO) hasn’t had a sanctioned fight since last April, when he took a six-round points win over Daniel Bocianski on the Fury vs Whyte undercard at Wembley Stadium.