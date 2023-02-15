Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury winner to be ranked by WBC at cruiserweight

Jake Paul or Tommy Fury will soon be ranked at cruiserweight by the WBC, as the sanctioning body has announced they will reward the winner of their Feb. 26 fight.

“Jake has dedication and respect to the sport and The WBC will not tolerate discrimination against anyone, he deserves the opportunities that any other boxer has,” the organization said in their statement.

“He demonstrated punching power and improved skills as well as a solid chin, Tommy Fury represents a clear challenge to Paul in a battle of two undefeated professional boxers. Jake has enrolled in VADA testing Clean Boxing Program, yet another strong reason to support his stance as a boxer.”

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) and Fury (8-0, 4 KO) have not faced much by way of serious professional competition, to put it nicely, and after Feb. 26, “The Truth” (ha!) is they still won’t have.

But if we want to be fully honest, the WBC keep a top 40 at cruiserweight, and I assure you that — just to pick two names — Timur Sakulin (No. 38) and Adrian Taylor (No. 29), among others, also haven’t exactly been facing top opposition.

To be within range to receive a title shot, a fighter must be ranked in the top 15.

So basically, this is a publicity play by the WBC, and it is hilarious that the organization would use the word “discrimination” with regards to Jake Paul. Or Tommy Fury, for that matter.

At the end of the day, like i said before, it is what it is, but man, I bet Serdar Avci or Lenar Perez or the aforementioned Sakulin or Nikodem Jezewski or Huseyin Cinkara are gonna be pissed about this news.

Paul vs Fury will be fought at a 185 lb catchweight, which is 15 lbs shy of the cruiserweight limit and 10 north of the light heavyweight limit. There will also be an actual WBC cruiserweight world title fight on the card, as Ilunga Junior Makabu defends against Badou Jack.