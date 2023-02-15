During today’s press conference for the upcoming vacant WBC featherweight title fight between Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo, Magsayo spoke to reporters about what we can all expect to see on fight night, and makes it clear that those watching will be the real winners.

“The winner of this fight is going to be the fans,” Magsayo said. “I’m coming back stronger than ever.

“I’ve been training since October for this fight and it’s been great. I’ve been doing a lot of rounds in sparring. This is going to be a great fight.”

Magsayo, who dropped a split decision to Rey Vargas last July, says although he still believes that he deserved the win in that fight, he was able to learn from it and will look to apply those lessons against Figueroa.

“I learned from my last fight that I needed to adjust for a fighter with a reach advantage like Rey Vargas” Magasyo said. “I really thought I won the fight, but I respect the judges. I’m coming to use my power and damage and hit Figueroa hard.

“I want to thank Freddie Roach for everything I learned from him. Now having Marvin Somodio as my trainer. He is a great trainer and we understand each other.”

As for the fight itself, Magsayo sees no other way for this bout to play out but two aggressive fighters going at it, which will only make for fun viewing.

“I guarantee that this is going to be a great fight. [Brandon] Figueroa is strong and always comes forward. But I’m strong too and that’s going to make this fight one you don’t want to miss,” Magsayo said.

“It’s going to be a great night. Southern California has amazing fight fans. We’re both exciting fighters and everyone knows that they’re going to want to be at the edge of their seats for this one.”

And should Magsayo emerge from this fight with a win, he’ll be looking to avenge his only loss to Vargas, should Vargas be willing to come back down to 126 lbs.

“If I get the opportunity to fight Vargas again, and I win on March 4, I’ll be ready. If he wants to come back down in weight, I’ll jump at the opportunity to fight him,” said Magsayo.

“I’ve come back stronger for this fight. I learned a lot from my last fight. I’m very thankful to have an opportunity like this to show everyone that I’m a better fighter now.

“I’m hungrier than ever. I’ve always been hungry, but I know that I need to win this fight. This is my chance to become a champion again.”