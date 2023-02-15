The big upcoming super middleweight showdown between David Benavidez and Caleb Plant has its main card rounded out as Showtime announced today a series of fights that will appear on the undercard on March 25.

In the co-featured bout we’ll have Jesus Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) taking on Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round super welterweight fight, preceded by a lightweight bout between Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs), and Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) making his return against Abel Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs).

“With such an intriguing fight in the main event, it was only right that the Benavidez vs. Plant pay-per-view undercard was also filled with evenly matched showdowns highlighted by future stars looking for signature victories,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Jesús Ramos vs Joey Spencer will help determine who might be the next star at 154-pounds, while two more young stars also square off on the pay-per-view as Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela go toe-to-toe. With Cody Crowley putting his unbeaten record on the line against the upset-minded Abel Ramos in the telecast opener, this card lines up to be a can’t-miss event on March 25 in Las Vegas.”

Join us on fight night as BLH will have full live coverage of all the festivities!