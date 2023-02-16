Gervonta Davis pleads guilty to hit-and-run charges, sentencing set for May 5th

Multiple outlets report that lightweight titlist Gervonta Davis has pleaded guilty to four charges stemming from a November 2020 hit-and-run.

Per ESPN:

On Nov. 5, 2020, around 2 a.m., Davis left a downtown club in Baltimore and drove a Lamborghini under a police escort, according to the prosecution. He then veered from the caravan and eventually ran a red light and struck the passenger side of a 2004 Toyota Solara. Davis was accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including pregnant woman Jyair Smith.

He was charged with “leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license and running a red light.” for which he’ll be sentenced on May 5th. The judge previously rejected a deal that would have seen Davis (28-0, 26 KO) avoid jail time in favor of “60 days under house arrest.”

This puts a hard deadline on Davis’ planned April clash with Ryan Garcia, which has yet to get over the finish line. Recent reports revealed an impasse over Davis’ rematch clause, which they’ll have to address quickly if they want to squeeze this in before Davis almost certainly goes to jail.

All I’ll say on a personal level is that hitting a pregnant woman, refusing to help her, and then calling a friend to pick you up and flee the scene is grotesque. This wasn’t a heat-of-the-moment mistake but a deliberate and intentional feat of jaw-dropping selfishness. The fact that he’ll most likely still get a career-high payday and suffer no professional consequences outside of his sentence should embarrass everyone involved.