No, we still don’t yet have an official announcement of a much anticipated fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, but the mood continues to be positive as Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya says the fight is a “green light” from their perspective, with a formal contract back with Gervonta Davis’ team for final inking.

De La Hoya also touches on the recent news of Davis’ guilty plea in a hit-and-run case, but doesn’t expect that to throw a monkey wrench into anything. Check out some of what De La Hoya had to say below.

De La Hoya on the current status of Davis vs Garcia negotiations

“Rev up those motors for the big one (Davis vs Garcia) in April, which we’re really, really close,” De La Hoya said. “Again, the contract’s on their side. We’re already set with everything. Everything’s a green light. Now they’re revising it one more time — when I say ‘they’re’ it’s their side with Gervonta and PBC. But, yeah, it’s taken quite a while but we’re glad that it’s close to the finish line, and I keep saying that, but we literally are.

On Davis’ recent guilty plea and its potential impact on a fight with Garcia

“I mean, look, his sentencing is May 5th so he’s all clear. He’s all clear and he can now focus and train and be ready April 15th. So this is actually good news. This is actually great news for everyone involved in boxing and everyone involved in the fight. Yeah, let’s go. Green light.”