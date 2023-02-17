ShoBox - Holmes vs Villarreal: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ShoBox: The New Generation returns tonight at 9 pm ET on Showtime, with a tripleheader from Topeka, Kansas, headlined by unbeaten junior middleweights Ardreal Holmes Jr and Ismael Villarreal in a 10-round fight.

The show, promoted by Lou DiBella, will also feature Misael Lopez vs Edward Vazquez in a 10-rounder at featherweight, both fighters coming in with one loss, and will an open with an eight-round junior welterweight clash between Kurt Scoby and John Mannu, both unbeaten.

We’ll live have live coverage starting at 9 pm ET, with updates, highlights, and results in this stream:

Join us tonight for all the action!

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)