ShoBox - Holmes vs Villarreal: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ShoBox: The New Generation returns tonight at 9 pm ET on Showtime, with a tripleheader from Topeka, Kansas, headlined by unbeaten junior middleweights Ardreal Holmes Jr and Ismael Villarreal in a 10-round fight.
The show, promoted by Lou DiBella, will also feature Misael Lopez vs Edward Vazquez in a 10-rounder at featherweight, both fighters coming in with one loss, and will an open with an eight-round junior welterweight clash between Kurt Scoby and John Mannu, both unbeaten.
We’ll live have live coverage starting at 9 pm ET, with updates, highlights, and results in this stream:
Join us tonight for all the action!
Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)
- Ardreal Holmes Jr (12-0, 5 KO) vs Ismael Villarreal (12-0, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds
- Misael Lopez (14-1, 5 KO) vs Edward Vazquez (13-1, 3 KO), featherweights, 10 rounds
- Kurt Scoby (10-0, 8 KO) vs John Mannu (7-0-1, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
