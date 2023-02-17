Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan promise great fight on Saturday, Shane Mosley Jr looking to continue climb up ladder

Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan meet Saturday night in a DAZN main event from Pomona, Calif., headlining a Golden Boy show in a WBC 122 lb eliminator.

Nery (33-1, 25 KO) and Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KO) are fighting for a shot at one of the two belts currently held by Stephen Fulton Jr, who is reportedly going to defend this spring against Naoya Inoue.

The two fighters match up nicely on paper for an action affair, and at Thursday’s final presser, promised to deliver.

Luis Nery

“It’s going to be a great fight. Azat is a great fighter. I have been watching him for a long time. He is a strong fighter, he throws punches and has resilience in the ring and has never been knocked out before. These are the types of challenges that I like to have that make me a better fighter.”

Azat Hovhannisyan

“Hello everyone, I am in good shape, I had a very good training camp. Everything is very good. We are ready.

“I know Luis Nery. He is a good fighter with a good left hand. I have a great new coach named Julian Chua. We are ready to put on a good show.”

Shane Mosley Jr

“I’m feeling great. I am very excited to be fighting in my hometown — where I was born, where I grew up. It’s an honor to fight here and hopefully I get to do it again in the future.

“I have a good, strong veteran in front of me coming after me, trying to deter me in my hometown that I have to defend. And if all goes well, keep pushing up the ladder. It’s going to be a great night.”

Mario Lozano

“We feel very good. We had a good preparation for this fight. When they offered us this fight, it gave us great pleasure to know they had considered us for a great fighter like Shane Mosley Jr. We are ready to leave everything on the ring.”