Brace yourselves, boxing fans. DAZN isn’t going to make a lot of new admirers with its new value proposition for subscribers. Originally DAZN entered the market attempting to use a subscription service to provide excellent value to consumers, attempting to move away from the PPV models we’ve all become accustomed to over the years.

Then, before you know it, DAZN made a tremendous pivot and got into the PPV game themselves, undermining exactly what they told us the platform what supposed to be from the beginning. At least then the overall subscription price wasn’t too bad, although a few years ago they announced a price hike which was presumably to make their business more sustainable.

That news generated a lot of groans from subscribers, but probably nothing compared to what we’re likely to see now. As of now DAZN is making an even bigger price hike in its yearly discounted subscription program, going from what had been a $99 annual subscription (for those grandfathered into their original pricing model), to a $149.99 annual deal, to what now will be a whopping $224.99 annual subscription for its US subscribers. And there presumably will continue to be PPV events on top of that.

Boxing writer Jake Donovan just recently took to his Twitter account to lament the massive price increase.

This increase means I will soon be paying more for DAZN than i will for Disney, ESPN+, ad-free Hulu and Showtime COMBINED.

A 125% increase in one annual billing cycle is inexcusable. Worse that it’s come after they’ve entered the PPV fray. https://t.co/BhGdEAlZ2E pic.twitter.com/z25A8SbPip — Jake Donovan (@JakeNDaBox) February 17, 2023

What say you, boxing fans? Is the price jump justified? And will you be keeping your subscriptions (or otherwise willing to become a subscriber) at this price point?