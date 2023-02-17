Adrien Broner’s Feb. 25 fight in jeopardy as second replacement opponent withdraws due to injury

Adrien Broner’s has yet to make his return to the ring but things have been pretty eventful in the lead up to his scheduled Feb. 25 PPV. Broner had originally been planned to face Ivan Redkach for his debut with BLK Prime but Redkach would ultimately withdraw, seeing Hank Lundy stepping in as a replacement opponent for Broner.

Lundy would soon thereafter be forced to withdraw from the fight himself as Lundy was hit with a medical suspension, pitting little-known Michael Williams Jr to step in as the second replacement opponent.

Well, now, essentially a week away from the PPV bout, Williams Jr too has been forced to withdraw as he’s reportedly suffered a broken jaw in the lead up to the bout. And with such short notice, it may be hard for BLK Prime to find a third replacement opponent for Broner — who’s comeback may be forced to be put on hold. Bad news for Broner and BLK Prime, but this whole event seems to have a dark cloud hanging over it.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.