Adrien Broner vs Michael Williams Jr canceled, BLK Prime to reschedule Broner with new opponent

Earlier today, it was reported that Adrien Broner’s scheduled Feb. 25 comeback opponent Michael Williams Jr had suffered a broken jaw in training, and now the fight date has been officially canceled, which was the expected outcome.

BLK Prime intend to reschedule Broner for a later date. Williams will not be his opponent.

Williams, a little-known fighter and not in any way a credible pay-per-view B-side, was the third opponent to fall through for Feb. 25, which was to be BLK Prime’s second boxing event following December’s Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan show.

Broner was originally meant to fight Ivan Redkach, who had to withdraw because of contract issues, and then Hank Lundy, who quickly was pulled from the fight due to a medical issue.

Broner (34-4-1, 24 KO) hasn’t fought in two years and has fought just once since 2018, with nothing much of anyone would call an “impressive performance” since at least a 2016 win over Ashley Theophane, and that’s debatable itself, though I suppose he was pretty solid in half of his 2018 fight with Jessie Vargas.

Broner, now 33, is 7-4-1 in his last 12 fights dating back to his 2013 upset loss to Marcos Maidana. He spoke earlier this week about refocusing his life and career. That’s a story people have heard plenty of times now in the last decade, but in this instance, Broner is completely not at fault for a fight falling through. He was in shape and ready to go, this has just been a cursed event.

“I worked my ass off and I see what the bottom really looked like for the first time. I looked in the mirror and I told myself I am not that person and I got off my ass and went to work! These last four months I got in amazing shape and I’m in a great space in my life,” he said.

“I know this ain’t the WWF,” he continued, citing a wrestling company by the name it hasn’t gone by in nearly 21 years, “but right now I feel like Triple H cause I’m back healthy, happy, and hungry! Sorry to all my fans but I will continue this journey.”