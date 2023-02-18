 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nery vs Hovhannisyan: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan meet in a 122 lb eliminator tonight on DAZN.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Luis Nery takes on Azat Hovhannisyan in tonight’s DAZN main event
Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda

Luis Nery and Azat Hovhannisyan go head-to-head in a promising DAZN main event tonight, in a 12-round WBC eliminator at 122 lbs.

Live coverage will begin at 8 pm ET, and Wil Esco has the full call for you tonight. We’ll have round-by-round for the main event, plus full highlights and updates coming in this stream:

Along with the main event, the show will feature Shane Mosley Jr and Ricardo Sandoval in returns at super middleweight and flyweight, respectively, plus Rowdy Legend Montgomery vs Christian Olivas in the opener.

Join us tonight!

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Luis Nery (33-1, 25 KO) vs Azat Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KO), junior featherweights, 12 rounds, WBC eliminator
  • Shane Mosley Jr (18-4, 10 KO) vs Mario Lozano (33-10, 24 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KO) vs Jerson Ortiz (17-6, 8 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
  • Rowdy Legend Montgomery (8-4-1, 6 KO) vs Christian Olivas (22-8, 19 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

