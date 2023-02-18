Wood vs Lara: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info, free stream undercard

Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title today in Nottingham against Mauricio Lara, topping a Matchroom Boxing bill on DAZN that will include five fights on the main card.

Our live coverage will kick off at 2 pm ET, with round-by-round for the main event and highlights, updates, and results throughout the undercard. All updates will come in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and DAZN, 11:15 am ET)

Sam Maxwell (16-1, 11 KO) vs Shaun Cooper (13-4, 0 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Kieron Conway (18-3-1, 4 KO) vs Jorge Silva (21-7, 12 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds

Junaid Bostan (4-0, 4 KO) vs Peter Kramer (12-7-3, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Aaron Bowen (debut) vs Mathieu Gomes (5-4, 5 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)