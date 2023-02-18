 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wood vs Lara: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info, free stream undercard

Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara, plus more today from Nottingham!

By Scott Christ
Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title against Mauricio Lara today in Nottingham
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Leigh Wood defends the WBA featherweight title today in Nottingham against Mauricio Lara, topping a Matchroom Boxing bill on DAZN that will include five fights on the main card.

Our live coverage will kick off at 2 pm ET, with round-by-round for the main event and highlights, updates, and results throughout the undercard. All updates will come in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and DAZN, 11:15 am ET)

  • Sam Maxwell (16-1, 11 KO) vs Shaun Cooper (13-4, 0 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Kieron Conway (18-3-1, 4 KO) vs Jorge Silva (21-7, 12 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Junaid Bostan (4-0, 4 KO) vs Peter Kramer (12-7-3, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Aaron Bowen (debut) vs Mathieu Gomes (5-4, 5 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Leigh Wood (26-2, 16 KO) vs Mauricio Lara (25-2-1, 18 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Lara’s WBA title
  • Dalton Smith (13-0, 10 KO) vs Billy Allington (10-1-4, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, for Smith’s British title
  • Cheavon Clarke (4-0, 4 KO) vs Israel Duffus (20-8, 17 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
  • Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KO) vs Wilfredo Flores (10-0-1, 5 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Gamal Yafai (19-2, 11 KO) vs Diego Ruiz (23-6-1, 12 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

