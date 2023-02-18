One of the most marketable fights in the world of boxing is on its way as Mike Coppinger of ESPN cites sources indicating that both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will no longer just be yapping at one another on social media, and have formalized a much discussed fight by signing contracts for an 136 lb catchweight fight on April 15.

The fight will take place in Las Vegas

The latest word is a copy of the fighter’s signed contract has now been sent to DAZN for them to sign off on their end, considering they have a network deal with Garcia. That’s expected to be completed over the weekend, formally delivering a fight that sort of needed to happen, and now will.

On top of just the normal pitfalls that many boxing negotiations suffer, this fight had plenty of its own road bumps along the way with their respective sides publicly disputing who should control rematch rights, to Davis just recently pleading guilty to a hit-and-run, which is likely to have him serve at least some jail time after this upcoming fight.

This is boxing, however, and there’s still plenty of time for things to go awry between now and then, but for now we start gearing up for what should make for both an eventful press run and fight inside the ring.