How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, Matias vs Ponce, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Feb. 22-26, 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 22

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Manuel Gallegos vs Richard VanSiclen. This show will also have Najee Lopez taking on a veteran opponent, Marques Valle’s return, and apparently Jimmy “Kilrain” Kelly. It’s a solid ProBox lineup from Plant City, and John will be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Thursday, Feb. 23

YouTube and Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Matias vs Ponce press conference.

Friday, Feb. 24

Social Media, TBA, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference. We’ll know more about start time and whatnot later, and will have live coverage. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

YouTube and Facebook, 2:00 pm ET, Matias vs Ponce weigh-in.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Social Media, TBA, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury weigh-in. I’m sure there will be a real one in the morning that isn’t publicized but will get out there through cell phone videos all the same, and then a “ceremonial” one later with all the professional cameras and pomp and the like, as is the Paul standard. We probably won’t have live coverage, but we will have the results and whatnot up as soon as we can. Kinda interested to see if one of them blows off the weight and dares the other side to pull out! Intriguing possibilities in either direction!

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Subriel Matias vs Jeremias Ponce. I won’t lie, I was personally mildly intrigued to see Adrien Broner’s return, but with that canceled, the upside is I get to pay live attention to this drastically better show. Matias and Ponce are clashing for the vacant IBF title at 140 lbs, and the Showtime undercard will feature Minneapolis local Jamal James vs Alberto Palmetta and Elvis Rodriguez vs Joseph Adorno, too, a pair of perfectly solid matchups. The main event could be a cracker at the Armory crowd in Minnesota are generally fantastic. Should be fun! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Sunday, Feb. 26

ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 pm ET, Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury. This bad boy’ll set you back a cool $49.99, which is actually pretty affordable for a modern pay-per-view. Wildly, you can say that Jake Paul has never shown true greediness with PPV pricing. If Tommy Fury pulls out, MMA and bareknuckle veteran Mike Perry is ready to step in, so the show is happening one way or the other. There’s also a legit WBC cruiserweight title fight between Ilunga Junior Makabu and Badou Jack, plus more on the card. I’ll be here! Let’s see what’s what between these lads! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

CBS Sports Network, 10:30 pm ET, Nestor Bravo vs Jair Valtierra, Michell Banquez vs Antonio Vargas. These are both decent matchups, and will actually be happening on Saturday in Orlando, but then airing on tape-delay on CBS SN, which is a channel that does exist! And apparently tape-delay boxing is a going concern in 2023! What a world.