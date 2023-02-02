Bazinyan vs Fox: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Erik Bazinyan and Yves Ulysse Jr return in separate bouts tonight from Montreal, with the Eye of the Tiger show going live at 7 pm ET on ESPN+ in the United States.

Bazinyan will face Alantez Fox in the 10-round super middleweight main event, while Ulysse takes on Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela in the 10-round junior welterweight co-main event. You know, actually, a co-main event means the other thing also has to be a co-main event! In this case that probably actually fits, so we have two co-main events, but the term “co-main event” used otherwise is even worse when you think about it a bit more.

If you’re in Canada, you can watch on TVA Sports, and internationally, the show is apparently broadcasting live on something called “PunchingGrace,” which I am not going to look up because whatever, you can Google, too.

Anyway, we’ll be here from 7 pm ET with live updates, highlights, and results in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET)