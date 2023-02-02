Undefeated heavyweight Justis Huni signs with Matchroom

Matchroom Boxing announced yesterday that they’d signed a “multi-year promotional deal” with undefeated Australian heavyweight prospect Justis Huni.

“I’m extremely proud to announce I’ve signed with the world’s premier promoter,” said Huni. “Many thanks to Mick and Fran at Tasman Fighters. Let’s get it!”

Huni (7-0, 4 KO) claimed bronze at the 2019 world championships, falling to the very capable Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semis, before turning pro a year later with a one-sided beatdown of 13-1-1 Australian champ Faiga Opelu. He continued to ply his craft in the pro ranks in preparation for Tokyo 2020, but wound up aggravating a knuckle injury in a 10-round TKO over Paul Gallen.

He returned in 2020 with a pair of decision wins over Joseph Goodall and Kiki Toa Leutele.

Huni’s got the pedigree and has beaten some solid competition by prospect standards. I’m glad he’ll have some promotional muscle behind him going forward.