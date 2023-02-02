Today marked the official kickoff press conference for David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant, a super middleweight fight arguably a long time in the making, and one that will finally come to fruition on March 25. Both fighters showed up to the press event to officially announce and promote their bout, and you can read some excerpts of what both fighters had to say below, with the full stream of the presser in the video link at the top.

“We’ve got a big fight on our hands,” said Plant. “But that’s good, that’s what boxing needs, is big fights, and I want to be someone to deliver that to the boxing world. I’m sure he does too. Coming off an 11-month layoff after the Canelo fight, I could’ve chose somebody to get in the ring with, a nobody, just some sparring session of a match, but I told my team I want to make the biggest fight possible. And that may not be the biggest fight out there, but the biggest fight possible.

“They came back to me with two-time former world champ, Anthony Dirrell, and he was ranked high enough in the WBC to make that a 12-round WBC title eliminator. And (Benavidez) being the interim champ and that being a title eliminator means I fight him, we get it on next.

“So going into the Dirrell fight I knew what was happening next, I knew the plan. And so the narrative of me being pressured (into this fight) or bullied or cornered into having to fight him is not the case.

“I’m exactly where I want to be. I’m the fight that I want...March 25th, you don’t got to worry about me pulling out. I’m gonna show up...and when I show up, I show up on weight, and I don’t test positive for cocaine neither.”

Things would then get a little testy between Plant and Benavidez, but before long it was Benavidez’s turn at the podium and began with a prepared statement that he read to the audience.

“There’s been a lot of shit talking going back and forth,” Benavidez said. “But on March 25th I get to put hands on Caleb Plant. And trust me when I say I’m going to beat the living shit out of you, pussy.

“And then when you’re on the fuckin’ ground, bleeding from your fuckin’ mouth you’ll learn how to respect a real fuckin’ monster. This dude, he has 13 knockouts. He thinks just because he knocked Anthony Dirrell out that’s supposed to mean something to me. I beat the shit out of Anthony Dirrell when I was 23 years old. I was champion before you, I got three fuckin’ belts right now. I’m what you want to fuckin’ be. You a chump. You ain’t nothing. And come March 25th, mark my words, I’m gonna put this motherfucker in the hospital.”