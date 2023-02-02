Erik Bazinyan stayed undefeated tonight in Montreal, winning a majority decision over Alantez Fox that had some questionable scoring, but not entirely in the way you might expect.

Judges had it 95-95 on one card, and then 98-92 on the other two, the latter both going to Bazinyan, of course. One could argue none of these were very good cards, that the even tally gave Fox too much credit and that the other two gave Bazinyan too much credit. The right guy did win and all that, but it seemed a relatively easy fight to score all in all.

Bad Left Hook had the fight 97-93 for Bazinyan, nicking a swing round in the fourth his way. French-Canadian TV had it 96-94, which the ESPN+ broadcast seemed to agree with, which nicks that same round toward Fox instead.

Fox (28-4-1, 13 KO) seemed to hit the wall in round seven, after a very good sixth round that sort of pushed back against some momentum Bazinyan (29-0, 21 KO) was starting to build. It probably didn’t help the 6’4” Fox at all that he was fighting in a 16x16 ring at the Montreal Casino, but he also wasn’t complaining and was totally congratulatory toward Bazinyan after the fight was over, even before the scores were read, so if he’s not going to dwell on that, why would I?

He also had his own moments, particularly in the first half of the fight, and really just got beaten over the 10-round distance. Bazinyan had more left down the stretch and won the fight.

It’s a solid win for the 27-year-old Armenian-Canadian, who does hold a couple of minor trinkets (NABF and NABA) and has solid sanctioning body rankings across the 168 lb division. He’ll move on to his next one, while Fox has to figure out where to go from here, following a second straight loss and a 2-3 stretch in his last five fights.

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela TKO-1 Yves Ulysse Jr

This one figured to be the night’s first solid matchup, but it was not. Gollaz Valenzuela absolutely demolished Ulysse with a right hand uppercut inside of the first minute, and that was it. Ulysse did get to his feet, but was clearly in absolutely no position to continue.

Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KO) has flashed early power in fights before, but this was not expected. Ulysse (22-3, 12 KO) has been a solid pro, never quite got over the hump or anything, but he’d also never been stopped. He got wrecked here, and at 34, you have to wonder at least a bit if this was it for him, or at least if this was it in fights even at this level. (But potentially, he could be “rehabbed” with a few easy wins and then chucked back in, you never know, but it’s boxing.)

Big win for the 28-year-old Gollaz Valenzuela, who has proven tough in a win over Robbie Davies Jr and a close loss to Montana Love, and he’ll buy himself more chances with this performance for sure.

Oof. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela KOs Yves Ulysse Jr. with a massive right hand uppercut. #BazinyanFox pic.twitter.com/6zFnHQab03 — Edwin (@Simeoneball) February 3, 2023

Undercard results and highlights