Canelo Alvarez confirms May return will be in Jalisco, Mexico

He’s comin’ home.

After more than a decade spent fighting in the United States, Canelo Alvarez joined forces with governor Enrique Alfaro to reveal that his upcoming May return will take place in his native Jalisco, Mexico. He’s yet to reveal his opponent, but all signs point to interim WBO champion and mandatory challenger John Ryder. who narrowly edged out Daniel Jacobs for the belt last February.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) has fought almost exclusively in Texas and Nevada since stopping Kermit Cintron in Mexico City 11 years ago, making brief stops in New York and Florida along the way. Considering the attendance he commands and atmosphere he generates in the States, one can only imagine the sort of madhouse Ryder (32-5, 18 KO) will be walking into in a few months.

It’s also worth noting that Jalisco’s average altitude is about a mile above sea level. I’m sure everyone will prepare appropriately and enter the ring in peak condition, but I’ve seen terrific athletes completely deflate in similar conditions.

What I’m saying is, maybe skimp on the heavyweights when putting this card together.