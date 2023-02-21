 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury preview, Nery-Hovhannisyan Fight of the Year leader, more: Boxing podcast for Feb. 21, 2023

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settle the score this Sunday in Saudi Arabia, probably, plus much more on this week’s show!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settle the score this Sunday in Saudi Arabia, probably
Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day! John and myself are back to tell you all about some stuff in the world of boxing. And also Barney.

  • First Half: What we’ve got this week! Folks, we’re mere days away from Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury! Also, there’s a world title fight on that show, and also a world title fight and more Saturday on Showtime, plus ProBox and Golden Boy!
  • Intermission: SECRETS — John portrayed Barney the Dinosaur on television! That’s not true, but he did do some Barney the Dinosaur-related work in the past, and he knows all about the vaulted, jailed episodes that were never meant to see the light of day!
  • Second Half: We’ve got a new clubhouse leader for Fight of the Year in Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan, and Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara wasn’t half-bad, either. A look back on another strong weekend of in-ring action, plus some thoughts on DAZN’s price hike, the Josh Taylor vs Teofimo Lopez situation, and more.

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

