Vasiliy Lomachenko favors Gervonta Davis over Ryan Garcia, talks Fury vs Usyk

Media members caught up with Vasiliy Lomachenko over the weekend to talk about how he views some anticipating upcoming matchups between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, as well as Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia.

Lomachenko on how Usyk matches up with Fury

“It’s a very, very hard fight for Oleksandr. Very hard. It depends on how he’s prepared physically. If they’re physically very strong, they will win. But it’s very hard because too much different sizes, and Tyson is very, very slick and we know he’s a very tough fighter.

“Like always (Usky needs to) stay smart and slick.”

On getting criticism from his last outing and how he feels about his last performance against Jamaine Ortiz

“Listen, it’s (people’s opinion). I know this guy, he’s a tough fighter. I sparred with him, I prepared with him before. So we know each other and he’s a very, very talented boxer...so it’s not a regular fighter...when we boxing in the ring with guys who know boxing, it’s always interesting, it’s always not easy.”

On a Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia matchup

“I said before it’s very interesting fight. It depends how they prepare for this fight. If they prepare 100%, both, it will be very interesting and very hard for both, tough for both. Because they understand boxing and I think, my opinion, Gervonta Davis will win.

“He’s very technical, he has the power, he has the speed, and he knows how he needs to move. And he always fight with guys who are (taller) than him.”