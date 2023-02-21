We’ve got ourselves a new player in the boxing game — at least for now — as ESPN reports that a company called Overtime will get into the business of boxing later this summer, as they announce a four-fight series that will stream live on DAZN. Overtime says their plan is to start developing the next generation of fighters.

“Our vision with Overtime, in launching OTX, our new boxing vertical, is essentially to help young pros have a spotlight shine on them, tell their story and give them a chance to develop as fighters,” Overtime Boxing GM Brandon Rhodes told ESPN. “One of the gaps that we’re seeing in the marketplace is that while Gen Z ... is saying boxing is kind of the No. 4 favorite sport, there’s not a lot of storytelling that happens on a 365 basis in boxing. By that I mean video, social content — that’s what we do best,” Rhodes said.

All four of Overtime’s cards will be held at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, which holds a capacity of roughly 1,200. The company, which has yet to make any signings in boxing (but does have at least one sponsor), will be looking to showcase young fighters between 18 and 25 years old.

Rhodes also mentioned that they’ll be looking to match its fighters both appropriately and competitively, and not just put them in squash matches that will highlight contrived early knockouts.

Godspeed to Overtime in this endeavor, as we’ve seen many new companies try to enter the fray of boxing, with almost all of them ending up tanking before long.