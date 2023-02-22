Gallegos vs Vansiclen: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

ProBox TV are back tonight at 8 pm ET, which of course you can stream live at ProBox TV.

John Hansen, our resident “Mr. ProBox,” will be on the coverage this evening, with discussion and updates down in the comments section.

The main event will see Manuel Gallegos face Richard Vansiclen in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

Gallegos, 25, is a Mexican fighter making his U.S. debut. He lost a bout to Oziel Santoyo in Cancun in late 2020, and has won two straight since. His most notable wins have come against Marco Reyes in 2019 and Kevin Newman II in 2021. Gallegos also hasn’t fought since Oct. 2021.

Vansiclen, 29, is an unbeaten southpaw from Seattle, and coming off of a ProBox win over Hakim Lopez last September in Plant City, which was a matchup of two undefeated fighters.

There will be three more fights on the show prior to the main event, including prospects Darrelle Valsaint, Marques Valle, and Najee Lopez, who have been three of ProBox’s more promising young prospects to date.

Join us tonight!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET)