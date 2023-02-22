Ahead of this weekend’s fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, Fury spoke to Sky Sports about how much confidence he’s exuding as he promises to give Paul a boxing lesson in this weekend’s main event. Fury reasons that he has both skill and class, which he says Paul lacks, and that’s all he’ll need to be able to take care of business.

Much of Fury’s confidence stems from his training camp and the way he says he’s been dealing with sparring partners who all are much better than Paul is.

“I’ve never been a man to speak about sparring sessions, but I can quietly confirm that sparring has been brutal,” Fury said. “I’m dealing with people in the gym on a regular basis that would knock Jake Paul into next week.”

To that end Fury says Paul will be in for a rude awakening once the two finally meet in between the ropes — something that Fury thinks will be the last time for Paul, who will think better of this line of work going forward.

“I’m ready to deal with this man, this is a public service announcement going out for everybody, this man won’t box again, this will be the last time you see Jake Paul in the ring against a true professional anyway.”

Fury will get a chance to back up his words this Sunday when he meets Paul in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.