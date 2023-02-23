Scrappy Ramirez vs Padilla: Live stream, results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

John “Scrappy” Ramirez returns tonight in a Golden Boy Fight Night main event, facing Luis Padilla in a 10-round, 115 lb bout from Indio, Calif. There will be five more fights on the show, too, including a return for bantamweight prospect Manuel Flores.

You can watch the fights with your DAZN subscription, and they’ll also stream live and free on Golden Boy’s YouTube channel. The show starts at 9 pm ET.

We’ll have live updates, highlights, and results flowing in this stream, with the live video pinned at the top for you so no matter what time you come in, you’ll see it there:

Main Card (DAZN, 9:00 pm ET)