Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury live streaming final press conference

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally meet in the ring on Sunday from Saudi Arabia, and today, they’ll meet at their final press conference.

Allegedly, anyway. The whole promotion is one of “mind games” and nonsense, so maybe Fury won’t show up, or maybe this time Paul won’t, who knows?

But we’ll be here at 11:30 am ET, when the undercard fighters speak, and then there’s a bit at 11:50 am with Mike Tyson and Devin Haney and Shawn Porter, and then just after Noon ET, the headliners are supposed to come on.

We’ll have updates in this stream:

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) and Fury (8-0, 4 KO) are meeting in an eight-round bout at a 185 lb catchweight. The show also features a WBC cruiserweight title fight between Ilunga Junior Makabu and Badou Jack, and the Paul vs Fury winner will supposedly be ranked by the WBC afterward. For what? You know what. Come on.