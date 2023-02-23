Ilunga Junior Makabu to Badou Jack: “I’m going to break your nose, I’m going to break your jaw, I’m going to break your ribs”

Ilunga Junior Makabu will defend his WBC cruiserweight title against Badou Jack Sunday in Saudi Arabia, the chief support for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury pay-per-view, and the reigning titlist is very confident that he’ll be far too much for his challenger.

The 35-year-old Makabu (29-2, 25 KO) may not be the biggest cruiserweight in the world, but he’s a true cruiserweight, spending basically his entire, nearly 15-year career in the division, and he believes Jack (27-3-3, 16 KO), a former super middleweight titleholder and secondary light heavyweight titlist, simply won’t be able to handle his power.

“I want Badou to keep one thing in mind: I’m going to break your nose, I’m going to break your jaw, I’m going to break your ribs,” Makabu said. “I’ve been world champion for many years. I’m a dangerous boxer. There’s no way Badou can take my punch. I’ll go back home and still WBC champion.”

Jack, 39, displayed his usual calm demeanor with his response.

“I’m here to take his belt. I’m here to become the first Muslim fighter to become a world champion in Saudi,” he said. “So I’m here to make history. Everybody got a plan until they get hit, so I’m glad that he’s confident.

“I still feel young. I feel fresh. I want to keep going. I’m here to make history. Some people win world titles in one weight class, I’ve won one in two weight classes and I’m coming for the third. And the new.”