Upon hearing the news that the WBC have cleared him of wrongdoing for a positive drug test leading into a fight with Chris Eubank Jr, Conor Benn tells Sky Sports that he’s ready to get his career back on track immediately. Benn’s career has been in a state of limbo as he worked to come up with a reasonable justification for testing positive for a banned substance, which he was ultimately able to do to the sanctioning body’s satisfaction.

“I’m pleased that the WBC have finally cleared my name, with no sanction or ban or any kind and a reinstatement in the world rankings. I can now put this behind me and resume my career immediately,” Benn said.

But Benn would also add in that he wasn’t completely satisfied with the way the WBC worded their statement, although that’s an issue he plans to take up at another time.

“Whilst I welcome the ultimate outcome, I do not agree with everything said in the WBC’s statement. That’s something I am discussing further with my legal team. There will be additional comment in due course but for the time being I just want to focus on getting my career back on track after being effectively prevented from fighting for many months.”

Benn would continue on by thanking his supporters who never wavered in their belief in him, and says he’ll be looking to come back with a vengeance despite remaining under investigation by the British Board of Control and UKAD. That little tidbit will prevent him from fighting in the UK for the time being, but he’ll still likely have opportunities to fight elsewhere.