Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia official for April 22nd in Las Vegas

It’s happening, folks. Gervonta Davis announced on Twitter today that he and Ryan Garcia are officially set to trade hands on April 22nd in Las Vegas, a report Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza quickly confirmed.

The exact venue for the 136-pound catchweight bout has yet to be revealed, but if all parties involved are confident enough to announce it, I’ll trust them.

It’s been a long, laborious struggle to drag things over the finish line. The fight was reportedly on the brink of collapse just three weeks ago when the two sides clashed over control of a hypothetical rematch. Despite the friction, Davis (28-0, 26 KO) and Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) managed to produce signed contracts last week, and while it’ll be a week later than we expected, it sure as hell looks like this superfight is on its way.

And make no mistake, this is a superfight, one of the biggest boxing has to offer. It’s not often we see two young, undefeated, highly entertaining knockout punchers with huge fanbases collide, and it’s hard to imagine this doing anything other than gangbusters for Showtime and whatever arena grabs hold of it. Props to everyone involved for making this happen, especially Garcia for forgoing a tune-up and accepting what was by all accounts a very unfavorable financial split.

There is, of course, the looming cloud of Davis’ upcoming sentencing hearing for hit-and-run. As it’s not scheduled until two weeks after fight night, however, everyone involved is plowing ahead. I’ve already said my piece.

We’ll keep you all posted as the venue and undercard come together.