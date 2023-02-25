 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matias vs Ponce: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Subriel Matias and Jeremiah Ponce meet for the vacant IBF 140 lb title tonight on Showtime.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Subriel Matias and Jeremias Ponce headline tonight on Showtime, topping a tripleheader with a 12-round main event for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title.

We’ll be here from 6:45 pm ET with updates and results during the prelims, and coverage will continue with round-by-round from Wil Esco for the three-fight main card on Showtime at 9 pm ET. All updates, including live highlights, will come in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:45 pm ET)

  • Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KO) vs VeShawn Owens (13-3, 12 KO), welterweights, 8 or 10 rounds
  • Derrick Jackson (10-0, 5 KO) vs Willie Jones (8-2, 5 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Mickel Spencer (2-0, 1 KO) vs Margarito Hernandez (3-4-1, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Subriel Matias (18-1, 18 KO) vs Jeremias Ponce (30-0, 20 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds, for vacant IBF title
  • Jamal James (27-2, 12 KO) vs Alberto Palmetta (18-1, 13 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Elvis Rodriguez (13-1-1, 12 KO) vs Joseph Adorno (17-1-2, 14 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds

