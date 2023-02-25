Matias vs Ponce: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Subriel Matias and Jeremias Ponce headline tonight on Showtime, topping a tripleheader with a 12-round main event for the vacant IBF junior welterweight title.

We’ll be here from 6:45 pm ET with updates and results during the prelims, and coverage will continue with round-by-round from Wil Esco for the three-fight main card on Showtime at 9 pm ET. All updates, including live highlights, will come in this stream:

Prelims (YouTube and Facebook, 6:45 pm ET)

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-1, 10 KO) vs VeShawn Owens (13-3, 12 KO), welterweights, 8 or 10 rounds

Derrick Jackson (10-0, 5 KO) vs Willie Jones (8-2, 5 KO), welterweights, 8 rounds

Mickel Spencer (2-0, 1 KO) vs Margarito Hernandez (3-4-1, 0 KO), junior welterweights, 4 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 9:00 pm ET)