Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury weigh-in video and results, full face off

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are fully set for Sunday’s clash in Saudi Arabia, as the two weighed in today and both easily made their 185 lb contract weight limit.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) tipped the scales at 183.6 lbs, while Fury (8-0, 4 KO) weighed in at 184.5.

The two also barked at one another, with Paul indicating that the Fury side did not go through with signing the “all or nothing” bet proposal from the press conference on Thursday. Dang and darn it all, can you believe it? Yet another one of Jake’s goofy “bet” ideas isn’t actually going to happen.

Fury just kept his eyes locked on Paul and shouted repeatedly that he is going to knock him out before offering a half-hearted shove.

The chief support bout, where Ilunga Junior Makabu will defend his WBC cruiserweight title against Badou Jack, is also fully set. Makabu (29-2, 25 KO) weighed in at 198.5 lbs, with Jack (27-3-3, 16 KO) at 199.8.

Here’s video of their weigh-in: