Highlights: Floyd Mayweather waltzes through exhibition with Aaron Chalmers

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition grift continued to a light house in London against reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather did his bog standard, non-Japan exhibition thing today to a light house at London’s O2 Arena, dancing and “entertaining” his way through eight rounds against UK reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

The “fight” was basically what you’ve seen before. With respect to Chalmers, he is a trained fighter, has some experience in both MMA and boxing, but this was the same thing Mayweather has done with Deji and his old sparring partner, and it never turned into a thing where he had to light up his opponent like his couple of trips to Japan, where exhibition opponents actually tried to hit him, and managed to do so a time or two.

Mayweather, who turned 46 yesterday, doesn’t really do much to promote these events, in all honesty, so the O2 had a lot of empty seats today and a last-minute push to sell some tickets earlier in the day across social media.

At any rate, here’s some footage. You can call them “highlights” if you wish.

Mayweather vs Chalmers highlights

Cool news, though, Anya Taylor-Joy was there:

Floyd Mayweather v Aaron Chalmers - The O2 Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

