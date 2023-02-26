How to watch Figueroa vs Magsayo, Swingler vs NichLmao, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 2-4, 2023

Thursday, March 2

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Swingler vs NichLmao press conference.

Friday, March 3

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Swingler vs NichLmao weigh-in.

YouTube and Facebook, TBA, Figueroa vs Magsayo weigh-in.

Saturday, March 4

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Jay Swingler vs NichLmao. A Misfits Boxing show. In all honesty, these dudes are simply not famous enough to guarantee any traffic, so I think the big dog (me) might skip this one. But the big dog (me) also may not. It’s 50/50. Even occasionally curious fans won’t really care if we do or don’t, so I’m just leaving it at that for now. If I do it, you’ll be able to check in, if I don’t, whatever. Bad Left Hook might have live coverage.

YouTube and Facebook, 6:45 pm ET, Figueroa vs Magsayo prelims. Standard start time recently has been 6:45, so we’re winging it. If it’s different, you’ll know by Wednesday or Thursday. Would expect to see Terrell Gausha vs Brandyn Lynch and Travon Marshall vs Justin DeLoach, maybe Enriko Gogokhia vs Samuel Teah. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ACC Network, 7:00 pm ET, Notre Dame Bengal Bouts. Listen, I was double checking the ESPN/ESPN+ listings and saw this, so we’ll put it on the schedule. The Bengal Bouts famously produced Notre Dame Subway, former Caleb Plant world title challenger, and if you don’t know anything more about them, well, look it up, it’s not really important and truthfully you probably don’t care.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Angel Fierro vs Eduardo Estela. Not a terrible fight or anything, but obviously bigger fish to fry for our attention on the night. Fierro is usually fun to watch, thought he looked like he’d made real improvements last time out. Kinda treading water on paper against Estela, a 33-year-old Uruguayan who was stopped in eight by Mauricio Lara in 2019, but also did upset previously-unbeaten Ruben Torres last November.

SHO, 9:00 pm ET, Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo. This is for the interim WBC title at featherweight, with the winner likely to be immediately mandated for a fight with Rey Vargas, who will lick his wounds and return to 126. Magsayo lost a battle with Vargas last year, and Figueroa is a former titlist at 122. This is a good fight on paper. Jarrett Hurd returns against Armando Resendiz and Amilcar Vidal faces Elijah Garcia on the undercard. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.