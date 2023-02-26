 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settle it in the ring today from Saudi Arabia! Join us for live updates!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settle it in the ring today from Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally settle it in the ring today from Saudi Arabia
Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally square off today at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, ending nearly two years of back-and-forth trash talk, as they meet in an eight-round, 185 lb main event on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The fights will also air on BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom. We’ll be here from the jump with full live coverage, including round-by-round for the main event, results, highlights, and more updates in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 pm ET)

Note: We’re just listing the full card to be sure. It seems likely two of these fights won’t air on the PPV portion.

  • Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KO) vs Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KO), catchweight [185 lbs], 8 rounds
  • Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-2, 25 KO) vs Badou Jack (27-3-3, 16 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Makabu’s WBC title
  • Ziyad Almaayouf (1-0, 1 KO) vs Ronnald Martinez (3-1-1, 0 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds
  • Muhsin Cason (10-0, 7 KO) vs Taryel Jafarov (18-5, 17 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds
  • Bader Samreen (7-0, 6 KO) vs Viorel Simion (23-9, 9 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Adam Saleh (0-0-1, 0 KO) vs Stuart Kellogg (debut), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook