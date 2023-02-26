Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time, full card info

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally square off today at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia, ending nearly two years of back-and-forth trash talk, as they meet in an eight-round, 185 lb main event on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The fights will also air on BT Sport Box Office in the United Kingdom. We’ll be here from the jump with full live coverage, including round-by-round for the main event, results, highlights, and more updates in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 pm ET)

