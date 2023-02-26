Tommy Fury got the win over Jake Paul today, scoring a split decision W over eight rounds in Saudi Arabia.
The reaction has largely been about what you’d expect to a pair of novice boxers making millions in a pay-per-view main event, putting on a fight that wasn’t very good to watch but had massive commercial appeal.
Most fighters seemed to agree that Fury (9-0, 4 KO) deserved the win, some brought up the “Drake curse” — Drake had bet on Paul (6-1, 4 KO) — and others just fired off comments like anyone can, you or me or any old damnfool out there!
KSI had himself a good laugh, though you might suspect he’s mildly disappointed in reality, if indeed he truly wanted to be the guy to take Paul’s “0” in a boxing ring, which would kinda require KSI to fight sanctioned bouts, but all the same here’s that:
Well. That’s who won the boxing match.— Chris Algieri (@ChrisAlgieri) February 26, 2023
Almost weird the right guy wins.
Also. Lets NOT run that shit back.
Tommy fury took the win there but a split decision against a YouTuber who’s only been fighting retired MMA fighters isn’t too impressive but well done to the lad he had a lot of pressure on his shoulders tonight— Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) February 26, 2023
Fair play Jake Paul for a YouTuber he’s good he did well, but he’s not a boxer. #PaulFury— Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) February 26, 2023
2 absolute novices. Thank fuck the one who’s classed as a boxer won. Hard on Tommy cos his Fury name, but, he should stick in that market with jake n Logan Paul, KSI, all that type of misfits boxing and earn a lump of money.— Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) February 26, 2023
I’ll watch a rematch #FuryPaul— Rougarou (@RPrograis) February 26, 2023
Ya silly as hell thinking Jake was going beat Tommy— Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) February 26, 2023
Points will do, but we wanted a knockout didn’t we guys— (@TroyWilliamson_) February 26, 2023
Glad the boxer won though now it’s bed time #PaulFury
Drake punching the air rn— Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) February 26, 2023
Drake curse may be back #PaulFury— Shakan Pitters (@ShakanPitters) February 26, 2023
Tommy fought really good— Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) February 26, 2023
Rematch give Tommy another couple million standard— Bradley “The Sting” Rea (@bradrea_) February 26, 2023
I’ve never seen so much holding in one fight #JakePaulvsTommyFury— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) February 26, 2023
Tommy Fury, can’t say I’m surprised…— Nico Ali Walsh (@NicoAliX74) February 26, 2023
Credit to Jake Paul but fair result congratulations Tommy Fury.— Thomas Stalker (@ThomasStalker1) February 26, 2023
They both are complete novices at boxing/fought an 8 rounder LIVE on a PPV Main Event for Millions— Conrad Cummings (@ChampCummings) February 26, 2023
