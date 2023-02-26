Tommy Fury got the win over Jake Paul today, scoring a split decision W over eight rounds in Saudi Arabia.

The reaction has largely been about what you’d expect to a pair of novice boxers making millions in a pay-per-view main event, putting on a fight that wasn’t very good to watch but had massive commercial appeal.

Most fighters seemed to agree that Fury (9-0, 4 KO) deserved the win, some brought up the “Drake curse” — Drake had bet on Paul (6-1, 4 KO) — and others just fired off comments like anyone can, you or me or any old damnfool out there!

KSI had himself a good laugh, though you might suspect he’s mildly disappointed in reality, if indeed he truly wanted to be the guy to take Paul’s “0” in a boxing ring, which would kinda require KSI to fight sanctioned bouts, but all the same here’s that:

And then here’s more comments from:

Well. That’s who won the boxing match.



Almost weird the right guy wins.



Also. Lets NOT run that shit back. — Chris Algieri (@ChrisAlgieri) February 26, 2023

Tommy fury took the win there but a split decision against a YouTuber who’s only been fighting retired MMA fighters isn’t too impressive but well done to the lad he had a lot of pressure on his shoulders tonight — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) February 26, 2023

Fair play Jake Paul for a YouTuber he’s good he did well, but he’s not a boxer. #PaulFury — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) February 26, 2023

2 absolute novices. Thank fuck the one who’s classed as a boxer won. Hard on Tommy cos his Fury name, but, he should stick in that market with jake n Logan Paul, KSI, all that type of misfits boxing and earn a lump of money. — Liam Smith (@LiamBeefySmith) February 26, 2023

Ya silly as hell thinking Jake was going beat Tommy — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) February 26, 2023

Points will do, but we wanted a knockout didn’t we guys

Glad the boxer won though now it’s bed time #PaulFury — (@TroyWilliamson_) February 26, 2023

Drake punching the air rn — Brandun Lee (@Brandun_Lee) February 26, 2023

Drake curse may be back #PaulFury — Shakan Pitters (@ShakanPitters) February 26, 2023

Tommy fought really good — Tony Harrison (@Iamboxing) February 26, 2023

Rematch give Tommy another couple million standard — Bradley “The Sting” Rea (@bradrea_) February 26, 2023

I’ve never seen so much holding in one fight #JakePaulvsTommyFury — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury, can’t say I’m surprised… — Nico Ali Walsh (@NicoAliX74) February 26, 2023

Credit to Jake Paul but fair result congratulations Tommy Fury. — Thomas Stalker (@ThomasStalker1) February 26, 2023