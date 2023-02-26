 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paul vs Fury: Boxing pros and KSI react to Tommy Fury’s win over Jake Paul and the “Drake curse”

Tommy Fury’s win over Jake Paul garnered a lot of reaction from the boxing world.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tommy Fury got the win over Jake Paul today, scoring a split decision W over eight rounds in Saudi Arabia.

The reaction has largely been about what you’d expect to a pair of novice boxers making millions in a pay-per-view main event, putting on a fight that wasn’t very good to watch but had massive commercial appeal.

Most fighters seemed to agree that Fury (9-0, 4 KO) deserved the win, some brought up the “Drake curse” — Drake had bet on Paul (6-1, 4 KO) — and others just fired off comments like anyone can, you or me or any old damnfool out there!

KSI had himself a good laugh, though you might suspect he’s mildly disappointed in reality, if indeed he truly wanted to be the guy to take Paul’s “0” in a boxing ring, which would kinda require KSI to fight sanctioned bouts, but all the same here’s that:

And then here’s more comments from:

