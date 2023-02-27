Adrien Broner announces split with BLK Prime before ever appearing on the platform

After a reported eight figure guarantee, three opponents, and no actual fight that would take place for Adrien Broner’s return, Broner takes to social media to announce his split with BLK Prime before he ever he fought on the platform — and solicits some new offers from promoters out there.

“I’m just gonna come out and let everybody know me and BLK Prime have decided to part ways,” Broner said. “There’s no bad blood, they just couldn’t deliver everything that I needed at this point in my career.

“Right now I’m in tip-top shape, I got myself in shape, I dropped all my vices, I’m not clubbing, I’m not drinking, I’m ready to fight so hit me up. AB a free agent, man. Let’s do this. Like I said, I’m ready to fight today, anybody.”

Broner, 33, has been out of action since a highly debatable win over Jovanie Santiago two full years ago, and there’s no telling if or when we’ll see him back in a ring. As for BLK Prime, perhaps this is a blessing in disguise as they would’ve likely only lost millions on Broner if they did in fact guarantee him eight figures over three fights.