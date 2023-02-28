Tommy Fury beats Jake Paul, Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia is official, more: Boxing podcast for Feb. 28, 2023

It’s Tuesday, so it’s podcast day! John and myself are back to tell you all about some stuff in the world of boxing.

For some reason we're starting off with the preview again this week, this time it's mainly Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo and the rest of Saturday's Showtime card. I think we briefly talk about something else I've already forgotten. So enjoy that.

Were you ever a Scout? It doesn't matter. We talk about Scout programs! Our own experiences! Cookie shortages! Second Half: Alright NOW the show begins! Jake Paul is no longer an Undefeated Professional Boxer, falling to the mighty hands and incredible skill of Tommy Fury! Badou Jack won a world title in another weight class! Subriel Matias won his first world title ! Also news of the week as Tank Davis vs Ryan Garcia is finally official, plus an update on Andy Ruiz Jr's PBC situation and more!

